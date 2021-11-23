UK's River and Mercantile gets takeover approaches from rivals

Nov 23 (Reuters) - British fund manager River and Mercantile Group RIV.L said on Tuesday it has received preliminary approaches from rivals Premier Miton Group PMIP.L and AssetCo Plc ASTO.L for a possible takeover.

The interest, which was first reported by Sky News, is conditional on R&M completing the planned sale of its pensions business, Solutions.

Premier Miton confirmed the approach, in a separate statement, adding it was exploring a buyout of R&M through the issue of shares.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

