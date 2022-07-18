UK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was eliminated

