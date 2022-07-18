UK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was eliminated

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout, writing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.