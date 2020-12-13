UK's Rightmove forecasts 4% rise in house prices for 2021

British property website Rightmove forecast house price inflation would slow modestly to 4% next year, retaining much of its momentum despite the looming end of a tax break and forecasts of rising unemployment.

By contrast, economists polled by Reuters in June forecast house prices would fall 5% this year due to the pandemic, and when they were last surveyed in September, they predicted prices would stagnate in 2021. GB/HOME

While the BoE forecasts Britain's economy will steadily recover from the pandemic next year, it predicts unemployment has yet to peak - with almost a million more people set to lose their jobs by June - plus extra potential damage if Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade deal.

