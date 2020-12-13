UK's Rightmove forecasts 4% rise in house prices for 2021

By contrast, economists polled by Reuters in June forecast house prices would fall 5% this year due to the pandemic, and when they were last surveyed in September, they predicted prices would stagnate in 2021. GB/HOME

While the BoE forecasts Britain's economy will steadily recover from the pandemic next year, it predicts unemployment has yet to peak - with almost a million more people set to lose their jobs by June - plus extra potential damage if Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade deal.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.