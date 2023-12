Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK's Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L on Wednesday said finance chief Elizabeth Lake will step down from the British cosmetics company, and Neil Catto will take on the top role, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

