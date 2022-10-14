REVB

UK's Revolution Beauty top bosses to step down

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
British makeup company Revolution Beauty Group said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto have agreed to step away from the day-to-day management to allow them to support an independent probe.

The decision to step away was not a result of any matter arising from the investigation, which was ordered by the company's auditor on accounting concerns risen during the course of the full-year audit, Revolution Beauty said.

