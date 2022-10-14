UK's Revolution Beauty top bosses to step down

Oct 14 (Reuters) - British makeup company Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto have agreed to step away from the day-to-day management to allow them to support an independent probe.

The decision to step away was not a result of any matter arising from the investigation, which was ordered by the company's auditor on accounting concerns risen during the course of the full-year audit, Revolution Beauty said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.