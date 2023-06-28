News & Insights

REVB

UK's Revolution Beauty soars after suspension of trading lifted

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 28, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Corrects company descriptor to 'makeup' brand from 'market' in paragraph 1

June 28 (Reuters) - Shares of British makeup brand Revolution Beauty REVB.L soared as much as 54% after a suspension of trading of the company's stock was lifted on Wednesday.

Revolution Beauty's shares were suspended from trading on Sept. 1 last year, after the company's auditors raised concerns about its financial accounts and the company failed to publish its 2022 annual results.

Shares in the company were up 54.2% at 29.3 pence as at 0738 GMT.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.