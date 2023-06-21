News & Insights

UK's Revolution Beauty postpones annual shareholder meeting

June 21, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Wednesday that it has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM), days after its largest shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L called for a general meeting with the intent to vote against the reappointment of Revolution Beauty's current chief Bob Holt.

The AGM scheduled for June 27 is postponed to a new date and is expected to be in late July or early August 2023, Revolution Beauty said.

