UK's Revolution Beauty postpones annual shareholder meeting

June 21 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Wednesday that it has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM), days after its largest shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L called for a general meeting with the intent to vote against the reappointment of Revolution Beauty's current chief Bob Holt.

The AGM scheduled for June 27 is postponed to a new date and is expected to be in late July or early August 2023, Revolution Beauty said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

