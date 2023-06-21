News & Insights

REVB

UK's Revolution Beauty delays AGM as top investor opposes CEO reappointment

June 21, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

Updates with details of Boohoo proposal, background on co's accounting issues

June 21 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L postponed its annual general meeting (AGM), the UK-based beauty products retailer said on Wednesday, two days after its largest shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L said it would vote against the reappointment of the company's CEO.

The AGM will now be held in late July or early August, instead of on June 27, Revolution Beauty said.

On Monday, Boohoo, a British online fashion retailer that has a roughly 26.6% stake in Revolution Beauty, called for a general meeting, saying it would veto the reappointment of CEO Bob Holt and propose appointing Alistair McGeorge as a director and interim CEO.

Revolution Beauty said its board "believes that Boohoo's hostile requisition is value-destructive, opportunistic and self-serving, as well as not being in the interests of the company's shareholders as a whole."

Still, shareholders must be given enough time to consider if Boohoo's proposal was a viable strategy, Revolution Beauty said.

Boohoo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Boohoo's proposed resolutions will also be put to shareholders at a separate general meeting on the same date as the adjourned AGM, Revolution Beauty said.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.