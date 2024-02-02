UK's Revolution Beauty confirms receipt of Chrysalis letter on potential claims

News & Insights

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty REVB.L said on Friday it had received a pre-action letter about potential claims from investment trust Chrysalis Investments CHRY.L against the British cosmetics firm.

The claims are related to Chrysalis' purchase of Revolution Beauty shares in July 2021 and the sale of those shares in late 2022, the cosmetics company said in a statement.

Revolution Beauty has contested the allegations and said Chrysalis has not commenced formal legal proceedings regarding the matter.

