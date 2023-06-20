UK's Revolution Beauty alleges former boss Minto breached his duties

June 20 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L on Tuesday said it had sent a letter of claim to Adam Minto last month, alleging the founder and former CEO of breaching his fiduciary, statutory and contractual duties to the company.

Revolution Beauty said it had not received a substantive response from Minto or his representatives, adding that it has set a deadline of July 7 for a response.

