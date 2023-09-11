News & Insights

UK's Restaurant Group to sell leisure business to Cafe Rouge owner

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

September 11, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group RTN.L on Monday agreed to sell its loss-making leisure business to Cafe Rouge owner Big Table Group.

Restaurant Group will pay 7.5 million pounds ($9.38 million) to Big Table as part of the deal.

($1 = 0.7992 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.