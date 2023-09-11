UK's Restaurant Group to sell leisure business to Cafe Rouge owner

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group RTN.L on Monday agreed to sell its loss-making leisure business to Cafe Rouge owner Big Table Group.

Restaurant Group will pay 7.5 million pounds ($9.38 million) to Big Table as part of the deal.

($1 = 0.7992 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

