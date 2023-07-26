News & Insights

UK's Reckitt quarterly like-for-like sales beat estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

July 26, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter like-for-like net revenue expectations, underpinned by a strong performance in its hygiene and health businesses.

The company said its quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 4.1% on a constant-currency basis, ahead of the 3.7% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

