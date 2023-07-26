UK's Reckitt quarterly like-for-like sales beat estimate

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday beat second-quarter like-for-like net revenue expectations, underpinned by a strong performance in its hygiene and health businesses.

The company said its quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 4.1% on a constant-currency basis, ahead of the 3.7% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.