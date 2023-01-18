UK's Rathbones reports fall in funds under management

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Rathbones Group RAT.L said on Wednesday its funds under management and administration (FUMA) fell as of the end of last year, hurt by lower inflows in its discretionary and managed funds business.

The investment and wealth management services provider reported total FUMA of 60.2 billion pounds ($74.16 billion) as of Dec. 31, compared with 68.2 billion pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.8118 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

