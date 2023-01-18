UK's Rathbones reports fall in funds under management

January 18, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Rathbones Group RAT.L said on Wednesday its funds under management and administration (FUMA) fell as of the end of last year, hurt by lower inflows in its discretionary and managed funds business.

The investment and wealth management services provider reported total FUMA of 60.2 billion pounds ($74.16 billion) as of Dec. 31, compared with 68.2 billion pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.8118 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.