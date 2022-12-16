UK's Rank Group warns on annual profit

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gaming operator Rank Group RNK.L said on Friday it sees lower full-year profit due to a particularly weak second quarter, driven by low customer spending amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The company now expects to report like-for-like underlying operating profit to be in the range of 10 million pounds ($12.20 million) to 20 million pounds for the year ended June 30, compared with 40.4 million pounds it reported in 2022.

($1 = 0.8197 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

