UK's Quiz warns on revenue after tepid Black Friday sales; shares drop

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Quiz QUIZ.L on Tuesday warned its annual revenue would miss market estimates after weak 'Black Friday' sales and sluggish consumer demand, prompting a strategic review and sending its shares sharply lower.

Retailers in the country saw tepid growth in November despite Black Friday deals, as the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze prompted shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items, the British Retail Consortium said.

The food and drink and personal care product sales remain steady but spending luxury spending has staggered.

Quiz, which specializes in occasion and casual party wear and operates in the UK and Ireland, said sales for the two months to Nov. 30 including Black Friday, totalled 14.1 million pounds ($17.79 million), which was below its expectations.

Shares in the company dropped to a more than 2-1/2-month low of 6 pence in early trading, becoming the top loser across London stocks.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, Quiz expects revenue to be 6-8% lower than market estimates of 86.4 million pounds, according a company-compiled consensus.

The firm also said it would launch a strategic review of the business, led by non-Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill, who was ousted as longtime chairman from sportswear giant JD Sports JD.L in 2022. Findings from the review are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2024, Quiz said.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

