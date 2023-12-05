News & Insights

Commodities
JD

UK's Quiz warns on revenue after tepid Black Friday sales; shares drop

December 05, 2023 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on retail demand in paragraphs 2-4; share movement in paragraphs 1 and 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Quiz QUIZ.L on Tuesday warned its annual revenue would miss market estimates after weak 'Black Friday' sales and sluggish consumer demand, prompting a strategic review and sending its shares sharply lower.

Retailers in the country saw tepid growth in November despite Black Friday deals, as the ongoing cost-of-living squeeze prompted shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items, the British Retail Consortium said.

The food and drink and personal care product sales remain steady but spending luxury spending has staggered.

Quiz, which specializes in occasion and casual party wear and operates in the UK and Ireland, said sales for the two months to Nov. 30 including Black Friday, totalled 14.1 million pounds ($17.79 million), which was below its expectations.

Shares in the company dropped to a more than 2-1/2-month low of 6 pence in early trading, becoming the top loser across London stocks.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, Quiz expects revenue to be 6-8% lower than market estimates of 86.4 million pounds, according a company-compiled consensus.

The firm also said it would launch a strategic review of the business, led by non-Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill, who was ousted as longtime chairman from sportswear giant JD Sports JD.L in 2022. Findings from the review are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2024, Quiz said.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.