UK's Quiz warns on annual revenue after tepid Black Friday sales

December 05, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK clothing retailer Quiz QUIZ.L said on Tuesday its annual revenue would be about 6%-8% lower than market estimates, citing weaker-than-expected Black Friday sales and tepid consumer demand amid a cost-of-living squeeze.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, analysts on average expect the group to post revenues of 86.4 million pounds ($109.00 million), according a company-compiled consensus.

The firm, which specializes in occasion and casual party wear, said it has decided to launch a strategic review of the business led by non-Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill, who was ousted from sportswear giant JD Sports JD.L in 2022.

($1 = 0.7926 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

