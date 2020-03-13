UK's Queen Elizabeth, 93, cancels some public engagements for next week

Adds detail

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 93, has cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks," a statement said.

The queen has cancelled visits to the Camden area of London and to Cheshire in northwest England.

"In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled," the Palace said. "Audiences will continue as usual."

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife, Camilla, have cancelled an upcoming tour of Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan on British government advice, a spokesman for the royal couple said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.