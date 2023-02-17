UK's Purplebricks starts strategic review, forecasts bigger core loss

Adds details on revenue, strategic review

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L said on Friday it has started a strategic review after saying a recently implemented turnaround plan disrupted sales more than expected and would lead to a bigger annual loss than it forecast earlier.

"The board recognises that the potential of the group may be better realised under an alternative ownership structure... and decided to conduct a strategic review of the group's business with the aim of delivering maximum value for shareholders," the company said in a statement.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency added it was not in talks with any potential offeror and had not received possible offers.

Purplebricks said the implementation of its turnaround plan announced in December disrupted sales more than expected, resulting in about 1.2 million pounds ($1.4 million) of one-off costs being incurred in the second half of the 2023 fiscal year to date.

The company now expects a bigger adjusted core loss of between 15 million pounds and 20 million pounds for the year ending April 30, compared with the earlier outlook range of a loss between 8.8 million and 11.3 million pounds.

The group also cut its annual revenue forecast to between 60 million pounds and 65 million pounds from the previous range of 67.5 million-72.5 million pounds, hurt by lower instruction numbers in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8378 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

