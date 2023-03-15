UK's Purplebricks says was in talks to be bought by rival Strike

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L, Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, said on Wednesday it has been in talks to be bought by rival Strike Ltd, although its smaller rival was currently not participating in the formal sale process.

Purplebricks said earlier this month that the strategic review process it announced in February would include a formal sale process.

