UK's Purplebricks says shareholders reject Lecram's call for ouster of chairman

December 19, 2022 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L said on Monday its shareholders rejected a proposal by Lecram Holdings Ltd, a top-ten shareholder in Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, for the removal of Chairman Paul Pindar.

The company said 71.71% of votes were cast in the general meeting against the resolution to remove Pindar, while 58.2% of the votes were against Lecram's call for appointing Harry Hill to the board.

Responding to the results, Lecram said in an emailed statement that it was noting that the company had "recognised the level of feeling among investors and it should draw the appropriate conclusion."

