UK's Purplebricks says shareholder Lecram withdraws takeover bid

May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L said on Wednesday Lecram Holdings, one of the company's top shareholders, has withdrawn its takeover proposal for the online estate agent.

The company said in a statement that Lecram has withdrawn its proposal and at the current time does not intend to make an offer for Purplebricks.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

