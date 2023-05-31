News & Insights

UK's Purplebricks says shareholder Lecram withdraws takeover bid

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

May 31, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L said on Wednesday Lecram Holdings, one of the company's top shareholders, has withdrawn its takeover proposal for the online estate agent.

The company said in a statement that Lecram has withdrawn its proposal and at the current time does not intend to make an offer for Purplebricks.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.