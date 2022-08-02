UK's Purplebricks posts annual loss on lower instruction volumes

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc on Tuesday reported its first annual loss since the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, hurt by lower volumes of instructions, and said it expects supply dynamics in the housing market to remain challenging.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc PURP.L on Tuesday reported its first annual loss since the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, hurt by lower volumes of instructions, and said it expects supply dynamics in the housing market to remain challenging.

Britain's biggest online-only estate agency said adjusted core loss for the year ended April 30 was 8.8 million pounds ($10.8 million), compared to a profit of 12 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8176 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters