UK's Purplebricks CEO exits citing personal reasons

Contributor
Chris Peters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

Purplebricks Group Chief Executive Officer Vic Darvey is leaving the company due to personal reasons and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Helena Marston, the British online real estate agent said on Thursday.

Darvey, who joined the company in 2019, was in charge of revamping the company's UK business and exiting its loss-making international operations.

