UK's Purplebricks CEO exits citing personal reasons

March 10 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L Chief Executive Officer Vic Darvey is leaving the company due to personal reasons and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Helena Marston, the British online real estate agent said on Thursday.

Darvey, who joined the company in 2019, was in charge of revamping the company's UK business and exiting its loss-making international operations.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

