UK's Provident says home credit business under regulatory probe

March 15 (Reuters) - Doorstep lender Provident Financial said on Monday that Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into certain conduct issues of the company's home credit business over the past year.

The company said its ongoing review has made it clear that the business needs to address the issue of rising customer complaint volumes. (Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;)) Keywords: PROVIDENT FIN PROBE/ (URGENT)

