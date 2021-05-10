PFG

UK's Provident Financial to close troubled doorstep-lending arm

Muvija M Reuters
UK's Provident Financial said on Monday it was exiting its 141-year-old doorstep-lending division, adding that it has begun a consultation process for 2,100 employees, as the pandemic delivered the final blow to the loss-making business.

"In light of the changing industry and regulatory dynamics in the home-credit sector, as well as shifting customer preferences, it is with deepest regret that we have decided to withdraw from the home-credit market," the company said as it reported a loss for 2020 versus a year-ago profit.

