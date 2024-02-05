News & Insights

UK's Prince William back to work after wife Kate's operation

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 05, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William will return to official duties on Wednesday for the first time since his wife Kate spent two weeks in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, his office said.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, postponed engagements to help look after the couple's three children after Kate underwent surgery last month for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

He will attend the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Wednesday on his first day back on official duties, Kensington Palace said, while the BBC reported he would also carry out an investiture at Windsor Castle earlier in the day.

After leaving hospital last week, the couple's office said Kate was making "good progress" but she is not expected to return to public work until after Easter while she recovers.

King Charles left the same hospital on the day Kate left having spent three nights there receiving planned treatment for an enlarged prostate.

He was pictured smiling and waving after attending church with his wife Queen Camilla on Sunday, his first public outing since his hospital treatment.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.