UK's Prince Philip, 99, moves hospital for heart tests

Michael Holden Reuters
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition as well as receive treatment for an infection.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

