UK's Prince Harry and Meghan say "thank you" to Canada after holiday

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited Canada House in London on Tuesday to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their Christmas holiday.

The royal couple met Canada's High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, and toured the Canada Gallery inside the Commission which is staging a special exhibition by indigenous artist, Skawennati.

It was Harry and Meghan's first public appearance of the year, after they took a six-week break to spend Christmas and the New Year with their 8-month-old son Archie in Canada.

The couple stopped to talk to well-wishers waving Canadian flags, before entering the building.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019.

Most Popular