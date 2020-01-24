UK's Prince Charles urges Middle East peace, visits grandmother's tomb

The heir to the British throne expressed sadness on Friday over the suffering and hardship faced by Palestinians and called for "a just and lasting peace" in the Middle East on the third day of his visit to the Holy Land.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.