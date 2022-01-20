PFD

UK's Premier Foods sees annual earnings above expectations

Premier Foods expects its full-year profits to come in above market expectations, as its trademark Mr Kipling brand delivered its best-ever Christmas sales after consumers splurged during the festive season.

The company said it expects its trading profit to be at least 145 million pounds ($197.58 million) for the fiscal year ending April, ahead of analysts' average estimate of 140.7 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7339 pounds)

