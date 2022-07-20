PFD

UK's Premier Foods posts rise in quarterly sales on strong demand for groceries

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Premier Foods on Wednesday reported a rise in its first quarter sales as the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and OXO cubes benefited from robust demand for its sweet treats and grocery products.

The group said sales during the three months to July 2 rose 6% compared to the prior year.

