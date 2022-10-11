UK's Plus500 sees FY revenue, profit ahead of analysts' estimates

British online trading platform Plus500 said on Tuesday it expected full-year revenue and profit to beat market expectations, helped by higher customer trading volumes due to the rise in market volatility.

The company-compiled analyst estimates are for full-year revenue of 744.1 million pounds ($819.2 million) and core profit of 388.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.9083 pounds)

