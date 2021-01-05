UK's Plus500 sees annual revenue ahead of expectations

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd PLUSP.L said on Tuesday it expects to report annual revenue of about $827 million, ahead of its own expectations, driven by strong trading volumes in financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said client deposits and the number of new customers more than doubled in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

