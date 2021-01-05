UK's Plus500 sees annual revenue ahead of expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to report annual revenue of about $827 million, ahead of its own expectations, driven by strong trading volumes in financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd PLUSP.L said on Tuesday it expects to report annual revenue of about $827 million, ahead of its own expectations, driven by strong trading volumes in financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said client deposits and the number of new customers more than doubled in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters