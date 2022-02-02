UK's Playtech doubtful of shareholder nod on Aristocrat deal

Feb 2 (Reuters) - British gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L raised doubts about getting shareholder nod for its takeover by Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX on Wednesday based on proxy counts, saying it was evaluating other proposals in case the deal falls through.

Playtech needs approval from 75% of shares voting at the general meeting later in the day to go ahead with the 2.1 billion pound ($2.84 billion) offer from Australia's Aristocrat.

($1 = 0.7388 pounds)

