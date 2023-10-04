UK's Phoenix Group says Nicholas Lyons to return as chair in December

Adds details on Barbour in paragraph 2, background throughout

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group PHNX.L said on Wednesday Nicholas Lyons will return as chair of its board in December, after he stepped down last year to take up the full-time role of Lord Mayor of the City of London for a one-year term.

Alastair Barbour, who took over as interim chair earlier last year, will step down from his role at the end of November. He will remain on the board as a non-executive director until the end of the year.

Lyons held the title of chair at the insurer from 2018 till 2022.

Last week, the group posted a marginal rise in its half-yearly adjusted operating profit, driven by steady demand for its corporate pension scheme insurance.

