UK's Pets At Home sees higher profit on lockdown pet adoptions boost

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Pets At Home PETSP.L forecast significantly higher full-year profit, riding on a wave of pet adoptions by people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic that boosted its full-year revenue by 8.7%.

The pet supplies retailer said like-for-like revenue rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) for the year ended March 25, 2021.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

