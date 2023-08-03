News & Insights

UK's Pets at Home reports higher revenue on sustained demand

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

August 03, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group PETSP.L posted a nearly 8% rise in its first-quarter revenue on Thursday as Britons continued to splurge on toys and essentials such as food and litter for their four-legged companions despite a cost-of-living crisis.

The group, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, said total revenue for the 16-week period ended July 20 was 436.8 million pounds ($554.78 million), with like-for-like revenue growth up 7.9%.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

