UK's Pets at Home full-year profit jumps 65%

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Pets at Home, Britain's largest pet supplies retailer, reported a 65.3% jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by solid demand for its pet products and veterinary services.

May 25 (Reuters) - Pets at Home PETSP.L, Britain's largest pet supplies retailer, reported a 65.3% jump in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by solid demand for its pet products and veterinary services.

The pet care retailer, which has more than 450 stores, said its group underlying profit before tax came in at 144.7 million pounds ($181.34 million) for the year ended March 31, ahead of a company-complied consensus of 141 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More