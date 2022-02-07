UK's Pets at Home appoints Sky's Lyssa McGowan as new CEO

Adds details, background, quote

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pets at Home PETSP.L on Monday named Lyssa McGowan as chief executive officer, replacing Peter Pritchard who is stepping down after heading a turnaround at Britain's largest pet supplies retailer.

McGowan, who will succeed Pritchard on June 1, has been working for Sky UK over the past 11 years and is the outgoing chief consumer officer of the British media and telecommunications conglomerate.

She was also a non-executive director on the board of Morrisons until the supermarket group's recent sale to U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.

"Lyssa brings... significant experience in customer and digital-first initiatives across multiple channels and sites," Pet's at Home Chairman Ian Burke said in a statement.

Pritchard, who agreed last November to step down this summer but will stay as CEO until May, has been crucial to Pets at Home's turnaround and development of its strategy.

Work-from-home policies and successive coronavirus-related lockdowns in Britain led to a surge in animal adoptions which boosted the London-listed company and, during Pritchard's tenure, it posted its first ever billion-pound ($1.36 billion) annual retail sales in May.

Pets at Home, which also offers grooming and veterinary services, forecast in November annual profit to be at the top end of analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

((juliette.portala@tr.com; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.