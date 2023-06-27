UK's Petrofac sees lower first-half revenue in largest unit

June 27 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Petrofac Ltd PFC.L on Tuesday forecast lower first-half revenue in the engineering and construction division, its largest unit, citing tepid levels of activity due to lower order backlog compared with last year.

The company sees unit's revenue for the six-month period ended June 30 to come in at $500 million, compared with the $700 million posted last year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

