UK's Petrofac secures performance guarantees, boosting shares

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Petrofac PFC.L said it received a performance guarantee for the first contract with Dutch electricity firm TenneT and agreed terms for its ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD deal, sending the oilfield services provider's shares up as much as 59% on Wednesday.

The company, grappling with payment delays and cost overruns at its largest unit - engineering and construction, had warned earlier this month that it would no longer be able to meet its annual forecast of "broadly neutral free cash flow".

Shares in the Jersey-headquartered firm, which had lost about 68% so far this year, were up 35% to 30 at 0830 GMT on Wednesday, topping the FTSE small cap .FTSC index.

Active discussions were ongoing to secure guarantees required for other contracts, Petrofac said. Performance guarantees refer to a commitment to honour the terms of the deal.

Petrofac forecast a smaller annual loss of $180 million for the group, compared with a loss of $205 million last year.

It expects to report $2.5 billion in total revenue for the year, compared with the $2.67 billion that analysts expect, according to a company-compiled consensus.

However, it said it expected net debt to be higher at the year-end compared to the $584 million as at June 30, due to some delays in securing advance payments on contracts and a subsequent increase of over $100 million in collateral for the guarantees.

"While we are encouraged that management has been able to secure some advance payments for contracts won in the year, this has required a meaningful level of collateral, and ultimately the group needs to find a solution to strengthen its balance sheet such that banks are able to provide performance bonds without the need for collateral," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

