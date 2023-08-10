News & Insights

UK's Petrofac posts half-year loss on weak performance of largest unit

August 10, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - UK oilfield services provider Petrofac PFC.L posted a half-year loss on Thursday, hurt by subdued activity at its largest unit - engineering & construction.

The company reported an operating loss of $103 million for the half year ended June 30, compared to a profit of $77 million in the year-earlier period.

