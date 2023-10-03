News & Insights

UK's Petrofac gets over $600 mln carbon capture contract from ADNOC Gas

October 03, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac PFC.L said on Tuesday it received an over $600 million contract from ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD for Habshan carbon capture and storage project as the Abu Dhabi-based company steps up its decarbonisation plan.

The contract involves delivery of carbon capture units, associated pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide recovery and injection, the London-listed company said in a statement.

