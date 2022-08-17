PSN

UK's Persimmon sticks to upbeat outlook after HY profit fall

Persimmon Plc on Wednesday underscored continued robust demand for new homes, dispelling fears of an impending slowdown in the UK housing sector, although the British housebuilder reported a fall of more than 8% in its half-yearly profit.

The country's second-largest homebuilder said pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 was at 439.7 million pounds ($532.65 million), compared with 480.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8255 pounds)

