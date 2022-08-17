UK's Persimmon sticks to upbeat outlook after HY profit fall

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc PSN.L on Wednesday underscored continued robust demand for new homes, dispelling fears of an impending slowdown in the UK housing sector, although the British housebuilder reported a fall of more than 8% in its half-yearly profit.

The country's second-largest homebuilder said pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 was at 439.7 million pounds ($532.65 million), compared with 480.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8255 pounds)

