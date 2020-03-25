UK's Persimmon starts orderly shutdown of construction sites

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

British housebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday it was starting an orderly shutdown of its construction sites with only essential work taking place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L said on Wednesday it was starting an orderly shutdown of its construction sites with only essential work taking place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said all of its sales offices would close from Thursday, and it would cancel the dividend of 125 pence a share due to be paid on April 2 and postpone the payment of 110 pence a share on July 6 to conserve cash.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More