UK's Persimmon says H1 volumes hit by planning delays, materials shortage

Adds details on HY performance, background

July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest housebuilder PSN.L said on Thursday the number of homes it delivered in the first half was lower than expected, hurt by planning delays as well as material and labour shortages.

UK house prices have remained at strong levels, although the pace of growth has cooled in recent months, with some analysts warning of a slowdown as the surging cost of essentials adds pressure to household finances.

"Rising energy prices, supply constraints on certain materials and increased labour costs are driving upward pressure on total build costs," the company said in a statement, adding that strong prices are partially offseting these pressures.

The York-based firm, which offers a range of homes from studio apartments to five-bedroom houses, said lower number of completions in the first-half period ended June 30 will result in a slight fall in operating margin.

However, the company forecast robust demand for new homes.

Major homebuilders, including Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L and Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L, have said that red-hot house prices helped them tackle rising costs and supply chain issues.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said the average selling price was about 245,600 pounds ($293,541.12), up from 236,199 pounds a year earlier, while forward sales rose about 2% to 1.87 billion pounds for the half-year period ended June 30.

($1 = 0.8367 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.