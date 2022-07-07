PSN

UK's Persimmon forecasts strong demand, but flags H1 volume hit

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

British housebuilder Persimmon Plc on Thursday forecast robust demand for new homes, dispelling fears of an impending slowdown in the housing sector, although it said that volumes were impacted in the first half.

The country's second-largest homebuilder said strong house prices are offseting pressures from surging energy prices, supply chain constraints and rising labour costs. However, it added that lower first-half volumes would result in a dip in operating margins.

