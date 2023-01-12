PSN

UK's Persimmon flags weak demand as homebuyers battle economic uncertainty

January 12, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L warned of weak conditions in the housing market on Thursday, as a sharp rise in mortgage rates and broader economic uncertainty weigh on demand.

The UK housing market has slowed in recent months hit by a spike in mortgage rates and lower loan availability, while concerns about further near-term rate hikes and uncertainties about the extent of impact of red-hot inflation on households have added more pressure.

"Higher mortgage rates, inflation, heightened market uncertainty and the end of reservations under (the) Help to Buy (scheme) in England had a sharp impact on the group's

private sales rates in the fourth quarter and will have an adverse impact on the outlook for 2023," the company said in a full-year trading statement.

The FTSE 100 firm said current forward sales - the transaction contract signed between buyers and builders with a future date - was at 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion), compared with 1.6 billion pounds a year earlier.

