PSN

UK's Persimmon expects strong demand to persist in 2022

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon Plc said on Wednesday it expected strong housing demand to persist despite rising inflation woes and a tightening cost-of-living squeeze after the firm posted a 23% rise in annual profit.

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L said on Wednesday it expected strong housing demand to persist despite rising inflation woes and a tightening cost-of-living squeeze after the firm posted a 23% rise in annual profit.

The FTSE 100 firm's pre-tax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 966.8 million pounds ($1.28 billion), slightly below a company-compiled average forecast of 975 million pounds from 19 analysts.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSN TW

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More