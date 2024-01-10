News & Insights

UK's Pennon buys owner of Sutton and East Surrey Water in $482 mln deal

January 10, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details, background and CEO comment from paragraph 3

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group PNN.L on Wednesday acquired the holding company of Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water for an enterprise value of 380 million pounds (about $482 million), in a bid to expand its foothold in Southern England.

Pennon also announced a new share issue to raise up to 180 million pounds in connection with the deal.

The acquisition comes as the company is making hefty investments to tackle water quality, leakage and pollution issues, amid intense regulatory scrutiny.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.